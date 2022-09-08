Sky Cams
Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border

Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say they have made their largest methamphetamine bust at a Texas port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports field operations officers in Del Rio seized meth valued at $11.9 million within a tractor-trailer on Monday.

According to the CBP, the drug bust was the largest methamphetamine seizure in port history.

The seizure occurred at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer stopped a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers and referred it for a secondary inspection.

Authorities said they discovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of $11.9 million.

Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations said they are continuing the investigation.

