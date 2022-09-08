Sky Cams
Earliest known mammal identified by fossil records, scientists say

Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.
Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.(2022 Anatomical Society/Wiley)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – Researchers have identified the world’s oldest mammal, and it’s not a human.

An illustration of the animal shows a small shrew-like creature that scientists believe walked the earth some 225 million years ago.

They said the animal predates what was believed to be the earliest mammal by about 20 million years.

The creature was only around 8 inches long, but it lived at the same time as some of the oldest dinosaurs.

Scientists dated the creature using fossils of hard tissues, such as bones and teeth.

The dental records were published in a study for the Journal of Anatomy on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

