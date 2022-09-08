End Zone: Scores for Week 4 of high school football
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday:
- West Nassau at MCA
- Creekside at Glynn Academy
Friday:
- Bolles (FL) at Brunswick
- Southeast Bulloch at Effingham County
- Bradwell at South Effingham
- Benedictine at Ware County
- Windsor Forest at Islands
- New Hampstead at South Lake (FL)
- Calvary at Frederica Academy
- Groves at Claxton
- Brantley County at Johnson
- Liberty County at Pierce County
- Savannah Christian at Battery Creek
- Jeff Davis at Metter
- Hephzibah at Tattnall County
- Toombs County at Jefferson County
- Vidalia at West Laurens
- ECI at Dublin
- Montgomery Co. at Wheeler County
- Dodge County at Swainsboro
- Savannah at Butler
- Bulloch Academy at Trinity Christian
- St. Andrew’s at Hilton Head Prep
- JPII at Memorial Day
- RTCA at Briarwood
- May River at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Goose Creek at Beaufort
- HHI at Wilson
- Whale Branch at Baptist Hill
- Wade Hampton at C.A. Johnson
- Edisto at Estill
- Calhoun Academy at Patrick Henry
- Ben Lippen at HHCA
- Greenwood Christian at Beaufort Academy
- Bethesda at Carolina Academy
- St. John’s Christian at Thomas Heyward
Saturday:
- Richmond Hill at Baker County
