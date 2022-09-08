Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 4 of high school football

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday:
  • West Nassau at MCA
  • Creekside at Glynn Academy
Friday:
  • Bolles (FL) at Brunswick
  • Southeast Bulloch at Effingham County
  • Bradwell at South Effingham
  • Benedictine at Ware County
  • Windsor Forest at Islands
  • New Hampstead at South Lake (FL)
  • Calvary at Frederica Academy
  • Groves at Claxton
  • Brantley County at Johnson
  • Liberty County at Pierce County
  • Savannah Christian at Battery Creek
  • Jeff Davis at Metter
  • Hephzibah at Tattnall County
  • Toombs County at Jefferson County
  • Vidalia at West Laurens
  • ECI at Dublin
  • Montgomery Co. at Wheeler County
  • Dodge County at Swainsboro
  • Savannah at Butler
  • Bulloch Academy at Trinity Christian
  • St. Andrew’s at Hilton Head Prep
  • JPII at Memorial Day
  • RTCA at Briarwood
  • May River at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • Goose Creek at Beaufort
  • HHI at Wilson
  • Whale Branch at Baptist Hill
  • Wade Hampton at C.A. Johnson
  • Edisto at Estill
  • Calhoun Academy at Patrick Henry
  • Ben Lippen at HHCA
  • Greenwood Christian at Beaufort Academy
  • Bethesda at Carolina Academy
  • St. John’s Christian at Thomas Heyward
Saturday:
  • Richmond Hill at Baker County

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

