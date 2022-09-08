End Zone: Scores for Week 4 of high school football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday:

West Nassau at MCA

Creekside at Glynn Academy

Friday:

Bolles (FL) at Brunswick

Southeast Bulloch at Effingham County

Bradwell at South Effingham

Benedictine at Ware County

Windsor Forest at Islands

New Hampstead at South Lake (FL)

Calvary at Frederica Academy

Groves at Claxton

Brantley County at Johnson

Liberty County at Pierce County

Savannah Christian at Battery Creek

Jeff Davis at Metter

Hephzibah at Tattnall County

Toombs County at Jefferson County

Vidalia at West Laurens

ECI at Dublin

Montgomery Co. at Wheeler County

Dodge County at Swainsboro

Savannah at Butler

Bulloch Academy at Trinity Christian

St. Andrew’s at Hilton Head Prep

JPII at Memorial Day

RTCA at Briarwood

May River at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Goose Creek at Beaufort

HHI at Wilson

Whale Branch at Baptist Hill

Wade Hampton at C.A. Johnson

Edisto at Estill

Calhoun Academy at Patrick Henry

Ben Lippen at HHCA

Greenwood Christian at Beaufort Academy

Bethesda at Carolina Academy

St. John’s Christian at Thomas Heyward

Saturday:

Richmond Hill at Baker County

