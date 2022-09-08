Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources.

You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car.

There is still time to enter the hospital’s “Blazing New Trails’' raffle for a 2022 Chevy Blazer. The winner is going to be picked Saturday night.

CEO Bill Lee joined Morning Break with information on the raffle - and how it will help his “community hospital.’’

