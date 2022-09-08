Sky Cams
First Black man becomes mayor of Garden City

Bruce Campbell
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Black mayor of Garden City was sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Bruce Campbell became mayor after holding several other elected positions for over a decade.

The service was at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

The outgoing mayor, Don Bethune, resigned at the end of August for personal reasons.

“Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons, and I thought it was the right time for me to step down,” Bethune said in a previous interview.

