Hilton Head town leaders give updates on their strategic plan

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Heading into the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the town of Hilton Head put a strategic plan in place for the first time in the island’s history. Thursday, the town did a mid-year update.

Hilton Head town leaders invited members of the public into an open meeting Wednesday to talk about the progress being made on their strategic plan.

It’s the first workshop since the proposal was adopted.

“Our strategic plan is a roadmap for the town for the next couple of years. It lays out where we are on a timely basis, how we got there, and what we’re looking to do,” Mayor John McCann said.

Mayor McCann says even having a plan is something to be proud of and today’s he’s glad to have a council committed to working to make it a success. He knows there’s still a lot to work on though.

“Well, it’s 278 corridor, it’s the bridge, it’s housing those kinds of items the major big items that have been with us for a while.”

He says presentations at the workshop bring a better understanding of those larger issues so council can address them moving forward.

The mayor says days like today allow for conversations that otherwise might be hard to schedule, as they bring all involved parties into a room together with near unlimited time to discuss.

He says he’d like to see more of these moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.