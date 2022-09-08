Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. emergency crews arrived on scene to the crash between a pickup truck and passenger vehicle, both heavily damaged, and both with drivers trapped inside.

Crews rescued both drivers who were transported to the hospital, along with two children who were also involved. The children were properly restrained, and not trapped or injured. Injuries to the drivers are unknown, but emergency crews say they appear to be non-life threatening.

