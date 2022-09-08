Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Library Association holds National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the start of each school year to encourage young students to get their cards - and access to books.

Lola Shelton-Council is the interim director of the Live Oak Public Libraries and she has a look at what our local libraries have planned for September, and the importance of getting students to read more.

