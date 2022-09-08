Sky Cams
Motion to sever granted in Mallory Beach lawsuit

Crews are searching for 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has a trial date at least for part of the case.

A Hampton County judge granted a motion to let the lawsuit move forward separately for one defendant.

It’s called a motion to sever and was filed by the Parker’s Corporation.

And again, this motion separates Parker’s from the other defendants in this civil case.

The group is one of a nearly a dozen defendants in the wrongful death suit filed by the Beach Family.

That lawsuit was filed earlier this year seeking damages for the 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory.

It alleges Paul Murdaugh son of of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was driving his parents’ boat drunk when it crashed into a bridge in Archer’s Creek.

The lawsuit alleged that a store clerk at a Parker’s location sold alcohol to two of the underage teens on the night of the crash.

The family is also seeking damages from Murdaugh. Wednesday’s decision also sets a trial date for the Parker’s part of the lawsuit.

That’s slated to start in just over a month on Oct. 10.

