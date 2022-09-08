Patriot Day Run at HAAF remembers 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just three days away from Patriot Day and already, Hunter Army Airfield was honoring the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

Before the sun came up on Thursday, hundreds soldiers went running to remember the sacrifices everyone made on that day in history.

“It does not get more patriotic than running on an army airfield with 2000 soldiers, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Cara Bates the special events coordinator at HAAF/Fort Stewart.

Most of the runners are active duty military, running in honor of all of the lives lost on 9/11.“Their sacrifice wasn’t just their sacrifice for themselves or to get people out in the morning, it carried on so much for our country that it is important to remember this stuff and do this kind of remembrance for them,” said Capt. Robert Forest Gordon Jr from the HAAF Fire Department.

As they crossed the finish line, they each rang the bell, one by one. “You’ll see within our generation of army, we have multiple levels of generations. We have those people that joined the army because of 9/11 and we have those that were already in and stayed in because of 9/11 and then we have those the soldiers that weren’t even born during 9/11 but they grew up understanding the sacrifices that were made on that day,” Bates said.

One of those, Captain Gordon who was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield during 9/11 and says he will never forget the unity that came after that day. “I remember going to the ranges and you could hear people honking yeah, go get ‘em boys,” Capt. Gordon said.

Watching those soldiers run was Stella Vesga who was actually in New York City on September 11, 2001. “This is just very very special that we never forget,” Vesga said, who is the Assistant Chief of the HAAF Guards. And for the next few days, she encourages you to have a conversation about that day in history. “Take the time to make that phone call and say hey, you remember or the famous question about where you were or things like share your story or share your story share your moment,” she said.

And this moment in time, also one that they will never forget. “It’s very emotional, you have a huge sense of pride,” Bates said. They will be hosting another Patriot Day Run at Fort Stewart on Friday morning.

