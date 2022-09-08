Police searching for missing 17-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search continues Wednesday night for a 17-year-old in Chatham County who’s been missing for almost a month.

Zhawaun Ruth was last seen on Aug. 13 in the 600 block of Brewer Street.

He’s 5-foot-11 and weighs 148 pounds. He’s also known to suffer from health risks.

Officials ask that if anyone has information to call the Chatham County Juvenile Court at 912-652-6733.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.