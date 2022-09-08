Police searching for missing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive.

Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored Crocs.

Police say she is known to frequent Wheaton/Randolph, Skidaway/E. DeRenne, 700 block of W 57th St, and E 52nd/Skidaway.

If seen, call 911

