Police searching for missing Savannah teen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive.
Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored Crocs.
Police say she is known to frequent Wheaton/Randolph, Skidaway/E. DeRenne, 700 block of W 57th St, and E 52nd/Skidaway.
If seen, call 911
