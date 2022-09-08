Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police searching for missing Savannah teen

Kelyn Glover
Kelyn Glover(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive.

Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored Crocs.

Police say she is known to frequent Wheaton/Randolph, Skidaway/E. DeRenne, 700 block of W 57th St, and E 52nd/Skidaway.

If seen, call 911

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Savannah Police car overturns in crash
Bethany Annette Long
Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County

Latest News

Book documents history of Legion Post 135
Book documents history of Legion Post 135
The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort...
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
Most of the runners are active duty military – running in honor of all of the lives lost on 9/11.
Patriot Day Run at HAAF remembers 9/11
Book documents history of Legion Post 135
Book documents history of Legion Post 135