Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Future home and business owners in Savannah may have an extra fee to think about.

During two Savannah City Council meetings Thursday, council members discussed the possibility of implementing impact fees that would charge a one time fee to people purchasing land.

They voted (Yes, no, still discussing) to move forward with discussions to implement the impact fee. Those fees paid by home or business owners would be used to pay for city services and road improvements. While some council members were in favor of the fees, others voiced concerns.

“It’s not the developer that’s paying for it. It’s the average person that’s paying it.”

On the agenda was to approve the Draft Capital Improvements Element which details what the impact fees would go towards like parks and recreation, fire protection, law enforcement and road improvements.

“The only thing we have to make certain of is when these fees are collected they would in fact go to that particular community,” Alderwoman Keisha Gibson said.

While the impact fee would be on the development and not necessarily the developer, Alderman Kurtis Purtee worries the developers will increase the cost of their services so the one-time fee can be covered.

Meaning the fee would eventually fall on people who purchased land to build a single-family home. The same scenario could be applied to landlords and renters.

“Because here we are as a council looking at ways that we can combat affordable housing and yet we are putting forth another fee, another fee to our community. It just concerns me. It reeks of injustice and inequity,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

During the afternoon meeting, a Homeowners Association of Greater Savannah representative also opposed the fee for similar reasons, but some other residents at the meeting were in favor.

The fee would also apply to businesses and is meant offset the costs of expanding resources to support new growth.

City Manager Jay Melder says there will be residential areas needing growth will be impacted most.

“In places like New Hempstead, it would likely be by some large margin residential properties that include the most in impact fee,” City Manager Jay Melder said.

“SCAD, if they decided that they wanted to build more dorms in our city would they have to pay this impact fee?” Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely said.

“They would, yes.”

There is a community meeting Friday morning at nine at the Adam’s Complex for residents to voice opinions and learn more.

If approved, how the money will be used has to be approved on the state level.

The next step is a review of the plan from the department of consumer affairs. If the process continues moving forward, the council is expected to have a final vote in November.

If not approved, Because the capital improvement element was not approved, staff will have to go back to the drawing board.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.