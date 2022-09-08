Sky Cams
Savannah city council working on housing, community development plan

Savannah City Hall
Savannah City Hall
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is working on a new housing and community development plan for the next five years.

Council discussed the plan during Thursday’s workshop. The 2023-2027 housing and community development presentation detailed four categories of focus from the community needs survey including housing, neighborhoods, public services, and economic development.

The presentation also highlighted five-year objectives focused on workforce housing like Improving and developing 500 homes for low-moderate income renters including those experiencing homelessness.

Homelessness sparking conversations among council members as one of the goals was to provide housing annually for 200 people without a home and living disabilities.

District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier shared her concerns that homelessness is not being addressed properly right now.

“All of these oodles and oodles of funds are coming into our market. If we have the people who need the housing and we have these vacancies that we clearly see and the money is in the market then something is wrong because we’re not getting the people who need the resource into the housing market, but we want to tear the houses down,” Lanier said.

Other concerns were brought up by Alderwoman Keisha Gibson Carter about homeless shelters not having enough capacity for the people in need.

The plan also detailed more community access to services like the Moses Jackson Advancement Center and job training programs.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

