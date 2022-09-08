S.C. superintendent in Hampton Co. as state funding is going to new high school

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman presented a big check to the Hampton County School District on Thursday.

$52 million of state funding is going towards the new Hampton County High School. 62 acres will soon be turned into a school that will house up to 1,000 students.

Once the new school is built, the school district will close both of the existing high schools.

Spearman says she’s thankful to be a part of being able to help with the process.

“I’m so thankful that our general assembly has realized that they must help rural areas that just don’t have the local tax base to build these types of facilities that our students deserve so South Carolina general assembly has voted to make that a commitment now,” Spearman said.

Hampton County School District’s Superintendent Dr. Ronald Wilcox said earlier this summer that the high school could be ready as 2025.

