SCCPSS school board leaders discuss bus drivers shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham school board is hearing from staff Wednesday once again about a shortage of bus drivers.

The transportation lead director told school board members this year buses were on time picking and dropping kids off for school 72 percent of the time. Meaning buses were late about 28 percent of the time.

In late march, they had 222 active drivers and as of mid August that number is at 214. Meaning they’re short about 80 bus drivers.

On top of that about 10 to 12 bus drivers call out daily.

Transportation Lead Director Tammy Perkins says it’s all hands on deck as maintenance staff and supervisors have been filling in to drive buses.

She says right now they’re making sure when buses make it schools, they’re unloading children as quickly as possible to combat student tardiness.

“We’re working with our schools to ensure we have a good, smooth arrival process and a dismissal process is always key. It will help us be able to get the buses out and on to their next schools. We’re working with our supervisors making sure that we are keeping good numbers on what students are riding, what stops may not be active,” Transportation Lead Director Tammy Perkins said.

Perkins told the board they started out with 215 routes this school year and now have 209 routes active. Still they have 13 routes open routes that need a driver. Other bus drivers are making extra trips to cover them, which is not helping those on-time performance rates.

The school board’s formal meeting started minutes ago at six.

This is one of the only meetings set in the evenings when people may be off work and there are several topics of interest. One being a policy that allows parents access to reports and documents showing exactly what their children is learning.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.