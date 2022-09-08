S.O.A.R.: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is Suicide prevention month and Pillars of Hope Counseling Services has an event coming up that will help spread awareness and help those who may be struggling.

S.O.A.R: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness event is the owner and founder of Pillars of Hope Counseling, Tonya Samuels has more on event details and the work their organization does for the community.

You can also find more information on their website and sign up for their event here.

