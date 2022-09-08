Sky Cams
SOAR: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness Symposium

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is Suicide prevention month and Pillars of Hope Counseling Services has an event coming up that will help spread awareness and help those who may be struggling.

Tonya Samuels is the owner and founder of Pillars of Hope and has more details about the SOAR: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness Symposium and the work their organization does for the community.

You can also find more information on their website and sign up for their event here.

