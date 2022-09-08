Stretch of Hwy 57 named for Long County deputy killed in crash
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named in honor of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.
A road sign bearing Whitman’s name was unveiled Thursday morning in the Maryann Odum Annex building in Ludowici.
The signs are already visible on Hwy 57.
Whiteman was killed in a vehicle accident in January 2020 while assisting Ludowici police pursuing a suspect.
