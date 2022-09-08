Sky Cams
Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.

By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular.

Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with the Convention and Visitors Bureau say it’s a positive thing for locals and tourists alike.

The most recent data covers July 2020 to June 2021. During that time, Liberty County tourism leaders say visitor spending saved each household in the county a total of $377 in property tax dollars during 2021 increasing by $122 from the previous year.

They also say tourism spending grew by 54 percent last year. Fort Stewart and the film industry are main reasons for travel in the area but that’s not all.

“We have so much really than what meets the eye. Between outdoor recreation and history, the amount of history that is in Liberty County is mind blowing,” Emma Faircloth said.

Faircloth says the county expects these numbers to only continue to grow.

