Tybee Island Police arrest man following fire at The Sand Bar

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to a local bar on Labor Day.

The Tybee Island Fire Department responded to The Sand Bar Monday around 12:45 a.m. after a fire was reported in the bathroom.

After assessing the situation, Fire Department personnel requested that an Arson Investigator respond to the scene, police say.

During preliminary investigation, the detective found probable cause to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Jacob Parrott has been identified as the suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest on the charge of Arson in the First Degree.

Parrott was taken into custody by officers of the Tybee Island Police Department with assistance from the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) Thursday.

