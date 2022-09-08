Volunteers officially launch 2022 United Way fundraising campaign in-person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers from across Chatham and surrounding counties met Thursday to officially launch the 2022 fundraising campaign for the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

You get a sense of genuine excitement from people at the United Way campaign kickoff. United and, once again, in-person.

And cheerleaders added even more of a festive spirit. But this gathering meant even more this year, because it was a gathering the first since 2019. The past two campaigns were held virtually due to the pandemic. Planners say it was hard to manufacture the enthusiasm this meeting brings.

“So, we’re thrilled to be seeing all our friends and donors together in a room again,” United Way Pres & CEO Brynn Grant said.

Campaign chair Cindy Robbinett says it will take a team effort to help the agencies that rely on United Way.

“The need is tremendous. Last year, we were able to help over 206,000 people in our four-county region,” Robbinett said.

With a football theme, their goal this year is to get more people in the game - getting them to donate what they can afford to give.

“Every little bit counts. Every single donor, no matter what they’re able to give, counts enormously,” Grant said.

For Ariana Berksteiner and others at Emmaus House, the funding from United Way helps them serve the community, especially as they’ve just reopened their doors to clients.

“It has been very exciting to allow people back in our building, inside our four walls...and really be in that space,” Berksteiner said.

Former UGA and NFL player Matt Stinchcomb challenged the crowd to work together as a team to serve the community in a tough time when people need it most.

They hope everyone in the region who’s able will give what they can.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.