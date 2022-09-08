Wetter weather builds in to close out the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Thursday morning starts out dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

The air is a little bit more comfortable this morning for communities with dew points in the 60s! pic.twitter.com/1YJR4dkXEJ — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 8, 2022

It won’t be quite as warm on Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms become more numerous by the mid afternoon and into the evening.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 6:48AM I 0.2′ 1:09PM I 9.1′ 7:28PM

Thursday beach forecast: The morning will be dry, but rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. Wave heights will be around 2-3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents.

The end of the week ends on a very damp note. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as widespread rain is likely. Severe weather is not expected, but isolated flooding is possible. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible. Make sure to have your rain gear with you each day. The added cloud cover along with the rain will hold our highs back in the mid 80s Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Tropical update:

Hurricane Danielle will weaken at the end of the week as it continues moving east over the northern Atlantic.

Hurricane Earl could make a close approach to Bermuda on Thursday into Friday. This system will move to the northeast and pose no threat to the continental United States.

There are also two tropical waves we are watching, one approaching the mid-Atlantic and another moving off the west coast of Africa. We will continue to monitor these over the next few days, but we are not under any threats at this time.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

