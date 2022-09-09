Sky Cams
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery.

Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city.

Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the headstones.

It’s still privately owned but the mayor said they’re finally closer to owning it.

“At one point, the owner was in a nursing home. We had to find him. Then, when we found him he died. Then, there were burials occurring there and bodies already there and issues with deeds all those kinds of things,” the mayor said.

Now it’s condemned, but in a good way.

“Condemned takes on a negative connotation, but we’re talking about Evergreen Cemetery,” said Mayor Pro Tem Estella Shabazz.

The lack of upkeep on the property put an added strain on many grieving families.

“My grandmother and grandfather and aunt are buried there. I have not been able to go to their graves in four years. I know where it is, but I can’t get to it.”

The city invested around $90,000 in 2019 just for cleanup.

For years, the city felt like they were making progress then back to square one.

Alderwoman Shabazz said: “Two years ago, the city was in active negotiation to purchase the cemetery for one dollar when the owner passed away.”

Not anymore.

“Once the property is city owned. I’m gonna say it one more time Mr. Mayor because we’ve been waiting. You’ve been here almost 20 years...we’re here sir,” said Alderwoman Shabazz.

She was one of the pivotal council members who didn’t stop pushing to fix it.

“We will be able to maintain, clear, clean, monitor and punish for illegal dumping. I will make this motion.”

With a unanimous vote to approve the condemnation of the cemetery, they are well on their way to making that happen.

The mayor said: “We also have to show love for our dead people. We stand on the backs of those ancestors...the shoulders of those ancestors.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

