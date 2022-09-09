Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old

Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri father has been charged with second-degree murder for the car-crash death of his 3-year-old son who was not properly restrained.

Larry Lunnin, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child abduction, failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, and failing to secure a child in a child restraint or booster.

Investigators said the crash happened Saturday afternoon when Lunnin drove off the road, hit a sign, then rolled his soft-top Jeep. The 3-year-old boy was not properly restrained in a car seat, but he was wearing a seat belt.

Another child in the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Investigators also said Lunnin did not have custody of the children, as a judge gave the children’s mother full custody in March.

A judge ordered Lunnin in contempt of court after he failed to show up in court to hand over the children. In an interview after the fatal Jeep accident, investigators said Lunnin claimed he never received that court order.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort...
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
Daylight photo of the scene where two Cobb County deputies were killed while serving a warrant.
2 in custody after Cobb County deputies ‘ambushed’ while serving warrant

Latest News

Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden smile while standing with Britain's Queen...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
Major League Baseball adopts a pitch clock, limits shifts and installs bigger bases for 2023...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot