First Alert: Heavy rain could lead to flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day:

A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for our coastal communities.

Two to four inches of rain will be possible through tonight. Localized higher amounts will be possible. Remember, don’t drive on water-covered roads!

Showers move in overnight and continue through the morning. These showers will be persistent and heavy at times. The severe threat is low, but brief gusty wind will be possible. Off and on showers continue to hang out through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only be near 80 degrees.

Friday Tybee Tides: 8.5′ 7:45AM I 0.8′ 2:05PM I 9.4′ 8:20PM (minor flood stage)

Friday beach forecast: Simply put, this isn’t a good beach day. Wave heights will be around 2-3 feet with a high risk for rip currents. It is not recommended to get in the water on Friday.

The gloomy and wet weather persists through the weekend. Highs return to the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. These temperatures hold into next week with lower rain chances starting on Tuesday.

Tropical update:

What’s left of Danielle will continue to weaken at the end of the week as it continues moving east over the northern Atlantic.

Hurricane Earl is passing to the east of Bermuda. system will move to the northeast and pose no threat to the continental United States. Although, it is bringing in bigger swells to the mid Atlantic.

There are also two tropical waves we are watching, one approaching the mid-Atlantic and another moving off the west coast of Africa. We will continue to monitor these over the next few days, but we are not under any threats at this time.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

