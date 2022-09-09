Sky Cams
Georgia Southern ROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders

By Dal Cannady
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - ROTC students at Georgia Southern University gathered early this morning to remember the first responders who gave their lives trying to rescue others.

For Georgia Southern ROTC students, this morning’s PT takes on a whole deeper meaning.

Section by section, they ran the steps of Paulson Stadium just two days before September 11.

“I think remembering those who came before us is very important. So I was very excited to get up,” said Pvt. Russell Hoffman, ROTC Cadet.

“I thought is was awesome as a way to remember the fallen and the people who serve still...an amazing thing to do,” said Pvt. Nicholas Lloyd, ROTC Cadet.

They trek back and forth from one side to the other, from the front row to the highest seat of the stands. It simulates the 110 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center towers climbed by first responders that day. Most cadets weren’t even born yet when the attacks happened. Lt. Colonel Sean Hollars was a cadet at West Point, just miles from New York.

“From my perspective, the only way I can show them what this means is through the personal experiences that I’ve had, the people I’ve known, the people I’ve lost,” said Lt. Col. Sean Hollars, Prof. of Military Science.

The tradition of this run brought one graduate back to be part of it.

“It’s just remembrance, and giving back to my school. And it’s remembering those who’ve fallen that fought for us. So it’s good to give back,” said Lt. Emily Espinoza, ROTC alum.

Colonel Hollars hopes his students grasp that soldiers must always remain ready to defend the freedom that was attacked that day 21 years ago.

