Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday, Sept. 9, in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club.

The court acted Friday in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.

The university, an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York, argued that granting recognition to the group, the YU Pride Alliance, “would violate its sincere religious beliefs.”

On the other side, the club said Yeshiva already has recognized a gay pride club at its law school.

A New York state court sided with the student group and ordered the university to recognize the club immediately. The matter is on appeal in the state court system, but judges there refused to put the order on hold in the meantime.

The Supreme Court has been very receptive to religious freedom claims in recent years.

In June, conservatives who hold a 6-3 majority struck down a Maine program prohibiting state funds from being spent at religious schools and ruled a high school football coach in Washington state has the right to pray on the field after games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Daylight photo of the scene where two Cobb County deputies were killed while serving a warrant.
2 in custody after Cobb County deputies ‘ambushed’ while serving warrant
The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort...
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.

Latest News

The pitch clock has helped reduce the average time of a nine-inning game in the minor leagues...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
Video released of incident between former principal and student
The NASCAR Cup trophy sits in front of the field ahead of the first race of the 2022 playoffs.
Erik Jones wins 73rd Southern 500, Alex Bowman joins Andrew on the “Inside Lane”
South Carolina Senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions yesterday and tonight we’re...
S.C. senator speaks about vote on abortion bill
Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors