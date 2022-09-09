‘I think a lot of us feel that we’ve known her for a long time’: Queen Elizabeth II’s passing impact overseas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday. She’s the longest serving monarch in British history, serving 70 years on the throne.

Dr. Carol Herringer has spent most of her professional career studying British history, which of course, includes the royal family.

She says Queen Elizabeth’s death marks the end of an era, as this is the only queen most people alive have ever known. She says the Queen has served as a sense of stability for both the Royal Family, and people worldwide. She also adds that her dedication to her country and sense of duty were well-known qualities of the Queen.

As Queen Elizabeth’s country is in a period of Royal Mourning, Dr. Herringer says her impact worldwide will remain, even overseas.

“It really impacts a lot of people emotionally. I think I was surprised yesterday to find that I was sad, I didn’t think I would be. I think a lot of us feel that we’ve known her for a long time, for decades, and she was also a grandmother and great-grandmother. I think a lot of people connected with her that way,” said Dr. Carol Herringer, Georgia Southern History Department Chair.

The period of Royal Mourning will continue until seven days after the queen’s funeral, and while the queen has passed, her impact is still present across the world, even here overseas.

Students WTOC spoke to on the Georgia Southern Armstrong campus say Queen Elizabeth is the only monarch they’ve ever known. Regardless of how familiar they are with the queen’s life, they know this is an important moment in history.

“I was surprised, I didn’t expect that,” said GSU Student Aubrie Porter.

When the news of the Queen’s death spread Thursday afternoon, many students were taken aback.

“I didn’t expect her to die this early on into my life, I guess. It’s shocking,” said GSU student Karson Rish.

With many recognizing this pivotal moment in global history.

“We’re going to be the first generation to witness a coronation. Not the first, but the first in 70 years, because she’s been the reigning queen for 70 years. It’s crazy,” said GSU student Morgan Mahaley.

Dr. Herringer says the Queen’s passing is the end of an era.

“She was such a source of stability. At times when the Royal Family was unpopular, when her children and grandchildren were doing scandalous things, she remained firm, calm and in control. We are, I think, losing that now.”

Dr. Herringer says the transition of power to King Charles III will be something to watch as the Royal Family is facing a younger generation that may not be as connected to the monarchy.

