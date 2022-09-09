Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors

Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.
Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.

Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials.

Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional.

“We have made the difficult decision to not to renew the lease and will close our generation one facility at the close of business Friday, November 11,” member Hilda Fields read.

About seven years ago, Hilda Fields began looking for a different activities after retiring and found Generation One.

“They were line dancing. They were doing yoga,” Fields said.

A member ever since, she goes about 2 to 3 times a week.

“It’s a tragedy, I mean it was just so much fun,” Fields said.

A statement sent to WTOC from Memorial Health says, “As we continue to adjust to new challenges brought on by the pandemic, we made the decision to focus our efforts on patient care within our comprehensive network. We will continue to offer seminars; our educators will continue to provide health education, and we are always excited to partner with other organizations to provide health and wellness support to our community.”

While thankful for the years it’s been around, Fields hopes Memorial Health leaders change their minds and truly understand how much the facilities mean to her and her friends.

“Just point out Memorial Hospital what a valuable place this is to us and how meaningful it is and how much it does affect our health, both mental and physical,” Fields said.

Fields said they’re hoping to get a petition started to keep this program alive.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Daylight photo of the scene where two Cobb County deputies were killed while serving a warrant.
2 in custody after Cobb County deputies ‘ambushed’ while serving warrant
The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort...
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.

Latest News

The NASCAR Cup trophy sits in front of the field ahead of the first race of the 2022 playoffs.
Erik Jones wins 73rd Southern 500, Alex Bowman joins Andrew on the “Inside Lane”
South Carolina Senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions yesterday and tonight we’re...
S.C. senator speaks about vote on abortion bill
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom
‘I think a lot of us feel that we’ve known her for a long time’: Queen Elizabeth II’s passing impact overseas
As Chatham County continues the battle against gun violence, County Commissioners are hoping a...
Chatham Co. Commission discusses gun violence