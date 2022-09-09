‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.

Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials.

Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional.

“We have made the difficult decision to not to renew the lease and will close our generation one facility at the close of business Friday, November 11,” member Hilda Fields read.

About seven years ago, Hilda Fields began looking for a different activities after retiring and found Generation One.

“They were line dancing. They were doing yoga,” Fields said.

A member ever since, she goes about 2 to 3 times a week.

“It’s a tragedy, I mean it was just so much fun,” Fields said.

A statement sent to WTOC from Memorial Health says, “As we continue to adjust to new challenges brought on by the pandemic, we made the decision to focus our efforts on patient care within our comprehensive network. We will continue to offer seminars; our educators will continue to provide health education, and we are always excited to partner with other organizations to provide health and wellness support to our community.”

While thankful for the years it’s been around, Fields hopes Memorial Health leaders change their minds and truly understand how much the facilities mean to her and her friends.

“Just point out Memorial Hospital what a valuable place this is to us and how meaningful it is and how much it does affect our health, both mental and physical,” Fields said.

Fields said they’re hoping to get a petition started to keep this program alive.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.