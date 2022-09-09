Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 09-09-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy and some sprinkles “inland” but rainy along the coast with a Flood Watch in effect until midnight for all our coastal counties thanks to a nearly stationary front south of I-16 and an area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast.

Here’s the other factor: high pressure east of the Appalachians is extending down or “wedged” through South Carolina and Georgia with cooler, drier air, so that’s keeping the rainfall on the lighter side than what could be given all the moisture trying to work its way east. While the cooler air is keeping our severe weather threat very low, several storms over the immediate coastal waters have had the potential for producing tornadic waterspouts.

The rest of Friday looks like occasional moderate to heavy showers or thunderstorms will continue to affect the same coastal areas as a rain band lifts north.

Daybreak Saturday mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower chance 72°. I think we will have some hours of dry time before our rain chances creep up from 40% just after lunch to 60% in the afternoon. Most of the heavy stuff will be coastal then push inland in the early evening. Highs look warmer too with that sunshine about 86°.

Same verse on Sunday 72/86 and a 50% chance of showers/isolated storms.

Monday will have the same feel as a cold front approaches, and a little less chance of rain at 40% with highs in the middle 80s.

We’ll dry it out for a few days with some sunshine and cooler mornings in the mid to upper 60s until it looks like it gets wet again before the week is over.

MARINE... Today and tonight: Small Craft Advisories continue. Rip Currents: Long period swell around 11-12 seconds being generated from distant Hurricane Earl combined with onshore winds will lead to an elevated risk of rip currents at all of our beaches through the weekend. The current forecast features a High Risk for all beaches today. Swells will diminish a bit Saturday, although still expecting at least a moderate risk.

TIDES: Fort Pulaski could reach 10 feet this evening around 8pm, which may result in water along Hwy 80.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Daylight photo of the scene where two Cobb County deputies were killed while serving a warrant.
2 in custody after Cobb County deputies ‘ambushed’ while serving warrant
The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort...
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.

Latest News

Heavy rain continues on the coast through the afternoon
Andrew's Friday noon forecast 9.9
Showers build in throughout the day, higher chances along the coast.
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 9.9
Wet weather continues through the day
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 9.9
Showers stick around all day, coastal flooding possible
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 9.9