Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 09-09-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy and some sprinkles “inland” but rainy along the coast with a Flood Watch in effect until midnight for all our coastal counties thanks to a nearly stationary front south of I-16 and an area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast.

Here’s the other factor: high pressure east of the Appalachians is extending down or “wedged” through South Carolina and Georgia with cooler, drier air, so that’s keeping the rainfall on the lighter side than what could be given all the moisture trying to work its way east. While the cooler air is keeping our severe weather threat very low, several storms over the immediate coastal waters have had the potential for producing tornadic waterspouts.

The rest of Friday looks like occasional moderate to heavy showers or thunderstorms will continue to affect the same coastal areas as a rain band lifts north.

Daybreak Saturday mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower chance 72°. I think we will have some hours of dry time before our rain chances creep up from 40% just after lunch to 60% in the afternoon. Most of the heavy stuff will be coastal then push inland in the early evening. Highs look warmer too with that sunshine about 86°.

Same verse on Sunday 72/86 and a 50% chance of showers/isolated storms.

Monday will have the same feel as a cold front approaches, and a little less chance of rain at 40% with highs in the middle 80s.

We’ll dry it out for a few days with some sunshine and cooler mornings in the mid to upper 60s until it looks like it gets wet again before the week is over.

MARINE... Today and tonight: Small Craft Advisories continue. Rip Currents: Long period swell around 11-12 seconds being generated from distant Hurricane Earl combined with onshore winds will lead to an elevated risk of rip currents at all of our beaches through the weekend. The current forecast features a High Risk for all beaches today. Swells will diminish a bit Saturday, although still expecting at least a moderate risk.

TIDES: Fort Pulaski could reach 10 feet this evening around 8pm, which may result in water along Hwy 80.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

