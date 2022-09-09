Man arrested for attempted murder in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested a man after a domestic disturbance and shots fired call in Burton Friday morning.

Deputies say Nehemiah Wilson fired a gun into a parked car in front of a home off of Shanklin road shortly before 6 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened after Wilson got in an argument with with a woman in that car. No one was hit.

Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.