Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man arrested for attempted murder in Burton

Nehemiah Wilson
Nehemiah Wilson(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested a man after a domestic disturbance and shots fired call in Burton Friday morning.

Deputies say Nehemiah Wilson fired a gun into a parked car in front of a home off of Shanklin road shortly before 6 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened after Wilson got in an argument with with a woman in that car. No one was hit.

Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Daylight photo of the scene where two Cobb County deputies were killed while serving a warrant.
2 in custody after Cobb County deputies ‘ambushed’ while serving warrant
The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort...
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Whale Branch football game canceled after loaded gun found on school property, juvenile detained
ROTC students at Georgia Southern University gathered early this morning to remember the first...
Georgia Southern ROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders
The round of 16 for the NASCAR playoffs at historic Darlington Raceway.
Erik Jones wins 73rd Southern 500, Alex Bowman joins Andrew the Inside Lane
Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto...
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home