Patriot Day events this weekend to honor lives lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks killed thousands of Americans.

This weekend, the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire are honoring and remembering the lives lost at that moment in history.

On Saturday two organizations in Hinesville are coming together to honor heroes of 9/11 with a run.

Think Big Youth Organization and Travis Manion Foundation are inviting community members to come out to Bryant Commons Park for their Heroes 9/11 Shadow Run. The race starts at 9 a.m. You can sign up here.

Also, the annual Patriot Day Celebration in Pooler is back this weekend.

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free event on Saturday at the Pooler Recreation Complex with live entertainment, a marketplace, food trucks and first responder showcase.

It all starts at 4 p.m. and will go through the evening before the grand finale with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Then on Sunday the City of Richmond Hill will also be honoring first responders and remembering all the lives lost on 9/11.

The community is invited to come out on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at J.F. Gregory park.

There will be local and state elected officials in addition to the Fort Stewart Color Guard and 3rd Infantry Division band.

And over in the City of Bluffton, they will be hosting a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Buckwalter Place Park at the Veteran’s Memorial.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, community members will hear from speakers and special guests while honoring all of the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

If you can’t make it out to any of the events this weekend, you can always still have a moment of silence during the moments the plane hit the first tower around 8:45 a.m. and the second tower around 9 a.m. on September 11.

