S.C. senator speaks about vote on abortion bill

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina Senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions yesterday and tonight we’re hearing from the Republican many are saying is responsible.

WTOC spoke one on one with State Senator Tom Davis, who represents Beaufort and Jasper counties, about his vote that struck down the ban.

For two days the palmetto state’s senate debated a bill that would get rid of the rape and incest exceptions of the current law along with making abortion illegal from the time of conception, instead of at first heartbeat. Details that just weren’t acceptable to District 46′s senator..

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to pass an abortion ban of any type that doesn’t have exceptions like that in it,” said Senator Tom Davis, District 46.

Senator Davis says there are a lot of thoughts that go into this opinion, including his belief that this bill wasn’t taking all sides into account.

“What you’re dealing with here are two separate rights. You’re dealing with the right of the woman to that autonomy and you’re also dealing with the right of the unborn child.”

Conversations like the ones held in the statehouse have been had in Davis’s house as well, with his three daughters.

“They asked me they said, ‘Dad, you’re not going to allow this become a law in South Carolina are you?’ and I said no I’m not because I do not think it is an equitable balancing of those two competing rights to say that a woman loses all control over her body at the moment the sperm fertilizes the egg.”

He tells me his family isn’t the sole reason for his vote, but important context for his beliefs.

“That’s just the right thing to do. The fact that I have three daughters sharing their views with me, just reinforces that in me.”

The Senate passed a slight change to current legislation instead of this near total ban. Davis calls it sticking to the status quo, it’s so similar to the current law and that proposal now goes back to the state house for discussion there.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.