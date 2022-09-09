Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in line of duty, officials confirm

Officials say the two deputies were serving a search warrant in Marietta
Sirens generic
Sirens generic(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies died in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, the SWAT and FAST teams have responded to the scene near the intersection of Habersham Road and John Ward Road SW in Marietta.

The deputies were rushed to Kennestone Hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. Officials said more information would be released later.

Officials said, “a suspect is barricaded.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been “170 line of duty deaths in 2022 nationwide.” Officials say 46 of those deaths were “related to gunfire nationwide.” “In Georgia, there were six line of duty deaths prior to Thursday in 2022. None of them were gunfire related.”

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page. The statement says:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has also released a statement.

The Temple Police Department issued a statement:

CBS46 RECENT COVERAGE OF CRIME IN ATLANTA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Bethany Annette Long
Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions

Latest News

Evergreen Cemetery
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
THE News at 11
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery
The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day.
Tybee Island Police arrest man following fire at The Sand Bar
Hilton Head town leaders
Hilton Head town leaders give updates on their strategic plan