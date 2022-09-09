Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in line of duty, officials confirm

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies died in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

According to officials, the SWAT and FAST teams have responded to the scene near the intersection of Habersham Road and John Ward Road SW in Marietta.

The deputies were rushed to Kennestone Hospital.

Happening now on N. Marietta Parkway… police cars flying towards Kennestone Hospital after two Cobb officers were shot and killed ⁦@cbs46⁩ pic.twitter.com/Gacn24lrLG — Chelsea Beimfohr (@chelseabeimfohr) September 9, 2022

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. Officials said more information would be released later.

Officials said, “a suspect is barricaded.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.