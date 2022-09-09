Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies killed in line of duty, officials confirm
Officials say the two deputies were serving a search warrant in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies died in the line of duty on Thursday evening while serving a warrant, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to CBS46 News.
According to officials, the SWAT and FAST teams have responded to the scene near the intersection of Habersham Road and John Ward Road SW in Marietta.
The deputies were rushed to Kennestone Hospital.
The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. Officials said more information would be released later.
Officials said, “a suspect is barricaded.”
This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they come into our newsroom.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been “170 line of duty deaths in 2022 nationwide.” Officials say 46 of those deaths were “related to gunfire nationwide.” “In Georgia, there were six line of duty deaths prior to Thursday in 2022. None of them were gunfire related.”
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook page. The statement says:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has also released a statement.
The Temple Police Department issued a statement:
CBS46 RECENT COVERAGE OF CRIME IN ATLANTA
- 19-year-old shot, killed during birthday party at short-term rental in Atlanta
- Police seek person of interest after man shot, killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
- 3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta.
- ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime
- Shootings near grocery stores across the metro stoke fear in shoppers
- In wake of a spike in crime, Atlanta Police host neighborhood safety training
- Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
- Police seek help identifying vehicles wanted in connection to toddler shooting
- Man shot inside northwest Atlanta gas station during attempted robbery
- Atlanta city officials want troubled gas station in Adamsville shut down
- Atlanta records its 100th homicide in 2022, one week ahead of last year’s pace
- Henry County warehouse shooting suspect identified by police
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.