Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police reported a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot, with their conditions currently being unknown, and that police are searching for two suspects.

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Illegal automatic handgun switches
Illegal automatic handgun switches found in Chatham Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Bethany Annette Long
Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions

Latest News

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold
A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another...
Middle schooler commended for telling teacher about possible threat overheard at school
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot