Whale Branch football game canceled after loaded gun found on school property, juvenile detained

SEABROOK, S.C. (WTOC) - Whale Branch Early College High School’s football game was canceled Friday night after a loaded gun was found on school property.

The school went on a modified lockdown earlier in the day. A locker and bookbag search was conducted.

They found a loaded firearm inside of a bookbag that was inside of a locker.

A juvenile was detained and charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

The juvenile was moved to Columbia’s Department of Juvenile Justice.

Baptist Hill’s head coach, who Whale Branch was supposed to play Friday night, tells WTOC’s sister station WCSC he was told the incident led to a number of players being suspended, causing the game to be canceled. The game will be a forfeit for the Bobcats.

