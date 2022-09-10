Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service.

WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.

Police from Savannah, Garden City, Brunswick and beyond lined their patrol cars along Montgomery Street as the procession with Brannan’s family and friends drove in.

Officer Brannan was killed in an off-duty car wreck on August 29. SPD says Brannan was driving home from work when his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City.

SPD says Brannan joined the police department in December 2020 and was assigned to the Northwest Precinct. After the funeral service the procession went on to Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.

Brannan was 23-years-old.

