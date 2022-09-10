Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined.

A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition.

The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who used to live there say the review is necessary, but there’s no question the land and church are historic.

For these reasons, Georgia Benton says the housing complex should be preserved, not torn down.

WTOC has known since last year the housing authority was trying to get permission to demolish Yamacraw Village.

“The scripture tells us love thy neighbor as thyself and savannah is doing a horrible job at that,” Benton said.

That process is delayed now until the Metropolitan Planning Commission finishes a historical site review.

“How can you do a fair evaluation on Yamacraw if you did not do a historic evaluation of Yamacraw.”

So much of the housing complex is historic – the site pre-dates the Civil War and has significant ties to freeing Africans from slavery in the South…

Not to mention First Bryan Baptist Church is on the national register of historic places

“The first Sunday school for Blacks was right here.”

It’s one of the oldest Black churches in America and Pastor Christopher Pittman is its 20th pastor

“First of all, it will be 235 years old this January which is just major.”

Pastor Pittman is grateful for the decision to review though he is concerned about damage to the structure of the church if demolition happens – he’s not completely opposed to tearing it down

“They can’t tear down the church but there’s a large number of African American people who will be displaced. I’m concerned where are they going when you tear down the building.”

Georgia Benton raised her family in Yamacraw and still has non-profits in the area – she says the city does not have a good track record of preserving Black history

“We tore down the old union station we got rid of modernizing the old City Market, modernizing again, we got rid of frog town. All those were historic markers and historic areas.”

They don’t want the MPC, housing authority or federal government to let Yamacraw or the church lose its history

“Tear it down… How would you like me to put a bulldozer through your neighborhood.”

She says they don’t need demolition – Yamacraw needs saving.

The demolition application still has not been submitted, it’s delayed until the review by MPC is finished. The review started in July and could take another few weeks.

