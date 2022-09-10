Sky Cams
Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo

By Shea Schrader
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state.

That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.

Housing vendors from around the area set up shop at the Garden City rec center to connect with the public.

Folks were able to seek rental assistance, talk with the Economic Opportunity Authority, and even get in touch with Habitat for Humanity.

Monalisa Monroe, the president of the Garden City Housing Team, said given the current housing crisis- the event couldn’t have been held at a better time.

“Right now, affordable housing is key, not just in Savannah, not just in Garden City, but in Georgia, around the United States. Housing is, it’s very, very crucial. We’ve got workforce housing, we’ve got affordable housing issues. We have issues. So, Garden City Housing Team is here to try to assist the community in building, rehab, renovation. That’s what we do,” President Monalisa Monroe said.

Those in attendance were also able to apply for the CHIP grant, which helps cover the cost of home repairs and renovations.

