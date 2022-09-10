Sky Cams
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop at a convenience store.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store.

KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53.

According to the Missouri Lottery, she bought several lottery tickets. One of those tickets was a Hot 7s scratchers ticket that returned a top prize of $777,777.

“I called my husband, and I was crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.’”

According to Friday’s news release, the woman said she plans to invest the winnings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

