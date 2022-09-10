Sky Cams
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial

Alex Murdaugh at bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense.

The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face in January. He is charged with two counts of murder in the death of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Prosecutors are asking Murdaugh’s defense team to provide any evidence they will use for an alibi defense, mental health defense, necessity defense or any physical evidence that points the investigation away from their client.

The defense has already received the evidence the State will present in their case against Murdaugh.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

