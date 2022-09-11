Sky Cams
40 cars broken into over the weekend in Port Wentworth, police say

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, about 40 cars were broken into at the Rice Creek Apartments, Ardmore Apartments, and a hotel in the area of Hwy 21 near I-95 over the weekend.

Several cars were left unlocked while others had windows smashed. Police say valuables and firearms were stolen as well.

The Port Wentworth Police Department wants to remind all citizens to remove all valuables, including firearms, from cars when they are left unattended.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360, submit a tip on the Port Wentworth PD’s Tip411 app, or call the Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

