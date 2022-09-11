Bethel Baptist Church remembering 9/11 on it’s 21st anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga- Bethel Baptist Church in Richmond Hill has commemorated the 9/11 attacks as a church for years, but on this 21st anniversary they wanted to expand their gathering to the whole community.

A moment of silence, except for the sound of this bell meant to reflect on the moment the first plane hit the North Tower on September 11th, 2001.

Those in attendance remembering the past as a way to move forward.

“It was such a time when people came together, and encouraged, and helped and were unified as a nation. And I think the motivation for it was a way to see some of that take place in our nation again,” Pastor Brian Cooper said.

Cooper says part of that, is respecting first responders who put their lives on the line every day, and go to work knowing they may not go home.

“We’ll never forget what happened to the firefighters, the law enforcement, the civilians. Obviously we know it’s an inherently job, but we all want to go home to our families at the end of the day,” Richmond Hill Fire Chief Brendon Greene said.

Almost 3,000 people on Sept. 11 didn’t.

To honor those people, the Fort Stewart Color Guard presented colors.

And the 3rd Infantry Brass Band Quarter performed several songs, including “God Bless America”.

The Richmond Hill Fire Department, Police Department, veterans, and current military members were honored as well.

Everyone who helped at Ground Zero, and all those that serve Richmond Hill, Cooper says, are examples for the next generation of how to serve your community.

“We saw people coming together from all different walks of life, around a common core to serve something bigger than themselves. And I think one of the lessons we can learn in passing that down to the next generation is, life’s not necessarily all about you. There’s something bigger worth living for. There’s something we all must consider that’s greater than our self,” Cooper said.

Also honored Sunday was a member of the Richmond Hill Police Department- K-9 Officer Molly.

Molly was one of 300 cadaver dogs that worked to find victims of the 9/11 attacks in the rubble.

She died as a result of her work at Ground Zero.

