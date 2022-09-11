Chatham Emergency Management hosts hurricane preparedness workshops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from across the community, including some of WTOC’s meteorologists, came out Saturday to participate in Chatham Emergency Management’s hurricane preparedness workshop.

CEMA held three sessions Saturday morning to get people ready as we are in peak hurricane season.

During the workshop folks learned from experts about things associated with hurricanes like storm surge, tornadoes, safety kits, and evacuations.

Emergency Management Coordinator for CEMA, Chelsea Sawyer led the presentations.

She says people need to take hurricane season seriously and recognize that nothing is more important than making sure you and your family stay safe if disaster strikes. Sawyer says what people learn from these workshops is so valuable.

“We want to make sure that people are ready for what the rest of the season holds and then also for future seasons. A lot of this information is relevant no matter what season we’re in, what year we’re in. That information is going to hold true, so being prepared, knowing what to do if an evacuation is called and where you can get to safety,” Emergency Management Coordinator Chelsea Sawyer said.

People who went got to take home free disaster supplies. Sawyer reminds everyone to sit down with your family and make your plan now and to put together an emergency kit if you don’t already have one ready.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.