Community members gather to honor first responders for Patriot Day

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members came out for Patriot Day an event aimed at honoring the sacrifices of police officers, firefighters and military personnel.

And as the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks nears organizers say the event took on a special meaning.

On this anniversary weekend of 9/11 an honoring of first responders in Pooler.

“Today is Patriot Day. It’s a celebration for the community,” Courtney Rawlins said.

And a chance to give back to those who serve.

“We do it this weekend because that’s the time that we want to celebrate them, to lift them up. They tend to be a little upset around this time. This brings them together, gets them involved in their community, gives them a sense of community and that’s a good way to celebrate them,” Rawlins said.

The city’s chamber of commerce hosted the event which gave visitors young and old a first hand experience of being a first responder.

While also giving those very first responders a chance to meet those they serve.

“As we remember those who are heroes, we also want to remember the ones that were civilians that helped others and also laid down their lives and you guys supporting us as we are trying to help this community be a better place,” Battalion Chief Michael Fort said.

The celebration comes as the nation prepares to remember the thousands of civilian and first responder lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

“People know someone that either lost their life or a family member that may have went through that. The support that they give us as first responders and heroes and even the military and stuff like that. We all just bind together to help our community, especially our local community,” Fort said.

As organizers say bringing the community together helps ease the memories of what otherwise can be a difficult day.

“That was a really, really sad time in our nation. So, what we do these community events for is to lift people up, but celebrate and honor those who serve us.”

