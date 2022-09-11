Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I hope everyone has enjoyed this beautiful Saturday afternoon. Heading into this evening, I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening hours.

While these push through, where the worst thunderstorms are could experience more localized flooding, lightning, and a few severe wind gusts. Once these clear out, temperatures should drop into the upper-70s.

Tomorrow, we’ll likely see more patchy fog across most of our area through at least mid-morning. During that time, I’ll be looking for starting temps in the lower-70s. By that afternoon, high temps should reach back into the mid to upper-80s depending on where we see pop-up storms first.

By mid to late afternoon, we should start to see more pop-up storms around the area. These will likely start on the coast and continue farther inland as the afternoon goes on. The primary concern during this time will be more localized flooding.

This trend will also continue into the start of the work week with high temps on Monday staying in the mid to upper-80s. Then, as we head into the rest of the week, rain chances and temps should begin to decrease as a weak cold front tries to push through on Tuesday.

This feature should provide a nicer mid-week for most of the area. However, we’ll still look for more daily rain chances each afternoon for areas along the coast. Then, rain chances will begin increasing again as we head into next weekend.

