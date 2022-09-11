Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I hope everyone has enjoyed this beautiful Saturday afternoon. Heading into this evening, I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening hours.

While these push through, where the worst thunderstorms are could experience more localized flooding, lightning, and a few severe wind gusts. Once these clear out, temperatures should drop into the upper-70s.

Tomorrow, we’ll likely see more patchy fog across most of our area through at least mid-morning. During that time, I’ll be looking for starting temps in the lower-70s. By that afternoon, high temps should reach back into the mid to upper-80s depending on where we see pop-up storms first.

By mid to late afternoon, we should start to see more pop-up storms around the area. These will likely start on the coast and continue farther inland as the afternoon goes on. The primary concern during this time will be more localized flooding.

This trend will also continue into the start of the work week with high temps on Monday staying in the mid to upper-80s. Then, as we head into the rest of the week, rain chances and temps should begin to decrease as a weak cold front tries to push through on Tuesday.

This feature should provide a nicer mid-week for most of the area. However, we’ll still look for more daily rain chances each afternoon for areas along the coast. Then, rain chances will begin increasing again as we head into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Daylight photo of the scene where two Cobb County deputies were killed while serving a warrant.
2 in custody after Cobb County deputies ‘ambushed’ while serving warrant
Federal agents increasing their presence
Federal agents increasing their presence in Chatham County
Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
Evergreen Cemetery
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds

Latest News

I’ll be tracking more clusters of thunderstorms pushing into the area through the early evening...
THE News at 7 Saturday - clipped version
Saturday afternoon showers and storms
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 09-09-2022
Heavy rain continues on the coast through the afternoon
Andrew's Friday noon forecast 9.9