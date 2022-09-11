Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern defeats Nebraska, 45-42

(Source: Georgia Southern Athletics)
(Source: Georgia Southern Athletics)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, NE (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday night, for the program’s second win over a Power Five program in school history.

Sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease ran for a touchdown with only 36 seconds left in the game, securing the win 45-42.

It was a fight to the finish, as the game featured five ties and five lead changes, with 1,217 yards of total offense between the two teams.

The overall 2-0 Eagles are on the road next weekend, playing the University of Alabama at Birmingham Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years.
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
Housing Authority plans to sell 5 acres of Yamacraw Village
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
Beaufort County Deputies responded to a fire early Friday morning on Dinghy Lane in Palmetto...
Man dies in fire at Hilton head vacation home

Latest News

MAY RIVER AT RIDGELAND HARDEEVILLE
MAY RIVER AT RIDGELAND HARDEEVILLE
GOTW: BATTERY CREEK AT SCPS
GOTW: BATTERY CREEK AT SCPS
GROVES AT CLAXTON
GROVES AT CLAXTON
SAVANNAH AT BUTLER
SAVANNAH AT BUTLER