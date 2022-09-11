Sky Cams
Savannah State taking first win of 120th Season

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State and Edward Waters played a competitive game Saturday.

The Tigers took their first win of the season.

Trailing by three points, Edward Waters started the final drive of the game on their own 29-yard line with two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Six plays later, with a new set of downs and one minute to play, on Savannah State’s 23-yard line, they looked poised to score.

Savannah State evened the historic series at 12-12-4 and new coach Aaron Kelton earned his first win as a Tiger in the 120th year of football.

It was the first conference win as well for the team since Edward Waters moved up from a provisional to a full member in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) this year.

“It feels awesome,” Kelton said after the game. “I feel great for the guys, to get this off their back. It feels great to start our legacy. That’s what we talked about with this team—what is our legacy going to be?”

Savannah State will head to Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday for an ESPNU, SIAC matchup against Benedict College at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

