Think Big Youth Foundation and Travis Manion Foundation host Heroes 9/11 Shadow Run 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks is Sunday, two organizations in Hinesville collaborated Saturday to remember the first responders from that day, as a community.

The Travis Manion Foundation and the Think Big Youth Foundation hosted the Heroes 9/11 Shadow Run 5K at Bryant Commons Park.

Those that entered the race were able to run it, walk it, or “ruck” it- meaning they completed the race while carrying a ruck sack.

Around 50 people showed up for the race, and before it started, they gathered to share their experiences from 9/11, and why they felt it was important to participate in the race.

“It’s very important not to just remember the events that happened that day, but to give honor and due respect to the people who were in those tragic situations. The people who put their lives on the line, the people who stepped up and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to try and make a difference where it counts,” Ariel Sullivan said.

“There was a lot of devastation, so it’s important for me to be here to support the people that are here and the people that have sacrificed their lives for this event,” Janice Simpson said.

The race cost $30.00 to enter, though folks weren’t asked to pay if they couldn’t afford to.

That money will go towards the Travis Manion Foundation, who works with veterans and families of fallen military personnel on community outreach.

